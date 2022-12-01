‘The Fabulous’ excites Pinoy fans with poster featuring SHINee’s Choi Min-ho,  Chae Soo-bin

Korean series “The Fabulous” teased Filipino fans with the release of its poster on Wednesday, November 30.

The bokeh-filled poster features the Kdrama’s main cast Chae Soo-bin and Choi Min-ho of SHINee, against the backdrop of Namsan Tower and Seoul’s nightscape.

“Looks like we’re having a fabulous Christmas, chingus!” Netflix Philippines wrote in its post.

Looks like we’re having a fabulous Christmas, chingus! The Fabulous is coming on December 23 🎁#TheFabulous pic.twitter.com/azuS35iEdX — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) November 30, 2022

Many Kdrama fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming series on social media.

“I’m so excited to see them,” a Twitter user wrote with an emoji of two hands forming a heart shape.

“They look so fine in the poster,” a social media user said.

“Rawr actor Minho,” an online user tweeted.

“Abangers!!!! Bogoshipta CHOI MIN HO,” a Facebook user wrote. Bogoshipta is a Korean expression that means “I miss you.”

“YAY!! Can’t wait to see our Actor #Minho again! #TheFabulous fighting!!!” a Twitter user said.

“So excited for thiiiiiis!!! Mery Christmas indeed!!!” a social media user wrote.

“The Fabulous” follows the story of marketer Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) and photographer Ji Woo-min (Choi Min-ho). They used to be lovers, but they broke up and became friends instead.

They reunited at a fashion show for designer Joseph (Lee Sang-woon) and supermodel Ye Seon-ho (Park Hee-jung).

The Kdrama will be released on December 23 on Netflix.