‘The Fabulous’ excites Pinoy fans with poster featuring SHINee’s Choi Min-ho,  Chae Soo-bin

By
James Patrick Cruz
-
December 1, 2022 - 3:35 PM
Photo shows the poster of Kdrama series "The Fabulous" starring Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin (Netflix/Released)

Korean series “The Fabulous” teased Filipino fans with the release of its poster on Wednesday, November 30. 

The bokeh-filled poster features the Kdrama’s main cast Chae Soo-bin and Choi Min-ho of SHINee, against the backdrop of Namsan Tower and Seoul’s nightscape. 

“Looks like we’re having a fabulous Christmas, chingus!” Netflix Philippines wrote in its post.

Many Kdrama fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming series on social media.

“I’m so excited to see them,” a Twitter user wrote with an emoji of two hands forming a heart shape.

“They look so fine in the poster,” a social media user said

“Rawr actor Minho,” an online user tweeted

“Abangers!!!! Bogoshipta CHOI MIN HO,” a Facebook user wrote. Bogoshipta is a Korean expression that means “I miss you.”

“YAY!! Can’t wait to see our Actor #Minho again! #TheFabulous fighting!!!” a Twitter user said. 

“So excited for thiiiiiis!!! Mery Christmas indeed!!!” a social media user wrote

“The Fabulous” follows the story of marketer Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) and photographer Ji Woo-min (Choi Min-ho). They used to be lovers, but they broke up and became friends instead. 

They reunited at a fashion show for designer Joseph (Lee Sang-woon) and supermodel Ye Seon-ho (Park Hee-jung).

The Kdrama will be released on December 23 on Netflix. 

