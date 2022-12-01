LRT-1 rolls out trains with ‘Music of Christmas’ theme

The Christmas-themed trains of a train system in Metro Manila have returned to spread joy for the holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two trains of LRT-1, which ferries passengers from Pasay City to Quezon City via Taft Avenue, got a Christmas makeover with the theme “Music of Christmas” on Thursday, December 1.

On each train, the regular seats were replaced with colorful images of musical instruments. Some of the windows were covered with holiday-related lines and music sheets. Moreover, there are also Instagram-worthy stalls and areas.

Photos of these trains were reported by some media outlets on social media.

The last time a Christmas-themed train was rolled out was last December 2020 with Christmasked-theme.

It was unveiled during the period when Manila was gradually opening up for the season. The train décor back then focused on reminding the passengers about the minimum public health protocols against COVID-19.

It also paid tribute to the COVID-19 frontliners, touted as pandemic heroes, for their dedication to providing essential goods and services to the public amid the risk of contracting the highly communicable disease.

Moreover, COVID-19 safety kits were also distributed to some passengers at the Baclaran station.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation, the operator and maintenance provider of the LRT trains, has been rolling out different gimmicks for passengers since the Christmas season of 2016.

So far, the regular themed trains are as follows:

Love Train (February)

Gabay Guro (September / National Teachers’ Month)

Christmas Train

Such an initiative called “Themed Trains Project” won LRMC its Gold Award at the 53rd Anvil Awards in 2018.