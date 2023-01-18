Pinoys feel nostalgic for upcoming return of ‘Phineas and Ferb’

Children and children at heart will probably have a good way to spend their summer vacation with the hit American animated show “Phineas and Ferb” set to return on Disney+.

Variety reported that the show will have 40 new episodes, which will be split up into two seasons.

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of ‘Phineas and Ferb,’” original series creator Dan Povenmire said.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation,” he continued.

Disney+ has yet to announce the release date of the new episodes worldwide and in the Philippines.

‘Nostalgia’

The announcement of the revival of the animated show has brought excitement among Filipinos as they recall watching it as a child.

“OMG excited hahahahaha childhood ko ‘to,” a social media user said.

“I love watching this when I was in elementary, imagine absent ako minsan dahil diyan lol,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Kabisado ko pa opening song nito. It’s so nostalgic I miss the good old days,” an online user commented.

“My hs (high school) days’ favorite cartoon,” a social media user wrote.

“I remember, me and my cousin watching this every weekend hahaha,” a Facebook user commented.

“Yes! I used to watch this with my grandchildren then. Thanks,” a Facebook user said.

“Looking forward for the same voice actors,” an online user commented.

The animated show revolves around the innovative brothers Phineas and Ferb and their adventures

It has almost been seven years since the last episode of “Phineas and Ferb” was aired.

RELATED: Disney+ in the Philippines: Plans and prices