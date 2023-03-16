Not just for eats: How Pinoys can enjoy Valenzuela’s Tagalag Fishing Vilalge

The City of Valenzuela welcomes tourists in its open spaces.

Its city chief shared what Pinoys can do in a fishing site offering spots where the public can conduct leisure activities while taking in the fresh air and being one with nature.

According to Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, the Tagalag Fishing Village is not just famous for its restaurants and other eating establishments.

“Narito ang ilan sa mga maaari ninyong gawin kasama ang inyong pamilya, kaibigan, significant other, o solo sa isa sa open spaces ng ating lungsod!” he said in a Facebook post on March 10.

Gatchalian shared that the public can go birdwatching, enjoy some water activities, or do some fishing at the site.

He also mentioned the Tagalag Eco Park and the Tagalag Mini Park.

“Take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life!” one of his posts reads.

According to the city, the public can spot around 11 bird species if they decide to go on a birdwatching activity.

Last year, the city government said it was continuously pursuing its objective to develop the Tagalag Fishing Village into an eco-tourism zone.

The site promotes tourism and develops the local economy of Barangay Tagalag and its neighboring communities through traditional activities in the area like fishing and other inventive means to re-establish its identity as a fishing village in a modern city.

Metro Manila, where Valenzuela is located, is known to lack communal green spaces where urban dwellers can breathe and unwind as they constantly face air and noise pollution.

A 2014 report titled “Metro Manila Greenprint 2030” described the metro’s green spaces as “disconnected and dwindling.”

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said she has already reached out to local government units to provide them with assistance and guidance in developing parks in their respective areas.

