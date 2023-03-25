Weekend market: Delicacies, specialties you can find in this pop-up by women entreps

Women entrepreneurs from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region are currently in Manila to showcase their freshest produce and regional specialties from different barangays and provinces to the national level.

Through a weekend market, Filipinos have the chance to experience and enjoy the works of 20 women-led agricultural cooperatives.

Their offerings include tasteful native delicacies and specialties, colorful and unique handicrafts, and decorative woven fabrics.

This initiative was made possible by the efforts of French-Filipino non-government organization ACTED Philippines in partnership with the French Embassy in Manila, SM Supermalls, Airspeed and Philippine Airlines.

The weekend pop-up is a venue that supports the sustainable and inclusive agriculture in the BARMM funded by France’s Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects.

The event also aims to celebrate and honor women entrepreneurs for their efforts to build businesses and empower and educate one another to contribute to the country’s economic and social development as the Philippines commemorate National Women’s Month.

Scenes ahead of the launch of ‘Womenpreneur Market: Weekend agricultural pop-up by Bangsamoro Women’ here in 2F of The Podium pic.twitter.com/xyr6ZRicMl — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) March 24, 2023

Among the highlights of the pop-up are the native delicacies and specialties of the Bangsamoro Region proudly produced by women-led agricultural cooperatives.

Here are some of them:

Palapa

Condiment commonly found in Maranao households

Can be eaten raw or mixed with other dishes

Has a spicy taste as it is made from Sakurab, a variant of scallion

Sakurab

Maranao condiment made with a variant of scallion or white leek

One of the major ingredients when making a “palapa”

Also used in folk medicine

Kagitkit

Key ingredient in making the Maguindanaon dish “pastil”

“Pastil” is made with steamed rice wrapped in banana leaves with dry shredded beef, chicken, or fish

Tinapayan

Maguindanaon dish featuring the combination of fermented cooked rice and dried fish

Preparing it can be time-consuming but the process helps preserve the dish for a long time

Tinagtag

A sweet Maguindanaon delicacy made from rice and sugar

Best paired with one’s favorite local coffee

Panganan Sising

Maguindanaon delicacy made from a mixture of mung bean and rice flour

Tipas

Sweet and crispy native Maguindanaon delicacy

Chip-like snack made from rice flour

Bokayo

Native delicacy made from shredded coconut meat and molter muscovado sugar

The coconut meat is fried and dipped into chewy caramel-like muscovado consistency

Dodol

Must-try Maranao delicacy that can be bought in the streets of Lanao del Sur

Made from sticky rice flour, coconut milk, and sugar

Other products being showcased are locally-made peanut butter, coconut cookies, banana chips, peanuts, salted fish, chili sauce, coconut oil, coffee powder, cocoa powder, calamansi juice, turmeric powder, salabat powder, herb juice, bananas, and non-leafy vegetables.

The public can show their support to the Bangsamoro women by visiting the agricultural pop-up at the Atrium East, Level 2 of The Podium in Mandaluyong City up to March 26, Sunday.