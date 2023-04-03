‘LOL for all’: Female stand-up comedians deliver intimacy jokes concluding Women’s Month

Three popular female comedians turned daily gender discrimination and stereotypes into satirical jokes in a stand-up comedy show last week.

The event was organized by Durex, a brand of contraceptives from the United Kingdom, during the conclusion of Women’s Month on March 31.

Hosted by Baus Rufo, the “LOL for All, Pleasure for All” featured the following personalities who amused the crowd with their sets:

Issa Villaverde of Comedy Manila Jeannie Laccay , a former Cebu Pacific flight attendant-turned-comedian Donna Cariaga , an actress who also starred in the movie “Ten Little Mistresses”



Comedy, satire conclude Women’s Month

In line with the program’s theme, Issa, Jeannie and Donna mentioned different forms of stereotypes that are thrown at women and the LGBTQIA community about intimacy while sharing their own experiences with the audience.

Issa, who openly identifies with the LGBTQIA community, recalled the different remarks of incredulity she received for being a bisexual woman. She then cited that most of the offensive ones came from the “ugly ones.”

Issa also ran a joke about the machismo of men when providing pleasure to their partners.

“Kaya I appreciate that the girls I am dating know what pleasure is,” Issa quipped.

Jeannie, meanwhile, amused the audience with personal stories about her partner and her children.

The entrepreneur also joked about how female comedians are still not as prominent compared to their male counterparts in the industry.

“We’re used to having men doing stand-up, right? So medyo effort sa amin dito na magpatawa. But it’s okay because I always challenge myself. Like, I really want a job that most men are good at and I’m proud to tell you that I’ve finally made it. Isa na po akong tambay,” Jeannie said in jest.

Donna poked fun at the reality of women being poked fun at their own sexualities, citing the camel toe instances.

A “camel toe” is a slang term used when women’s trousers are too tight to the groin area.

“Sa Pilipinas, ang sex ay mas advantage rin ng mga lalaki…Tignan ninyo, ang lalaki, kapag may bakat, ang sikip ng pantalon niya, badge of honor niya yun, di ba? Pero bakit ang babae kapag may camel toe, hindi pwedeng masikip lang ang underwear namin today?” Donna joked.

Aside from the comedy sets, Baus also delivered his own humorous spiels and guessing games to hype up the audience.

Delicious food and drinks were also provided courtesy of Seltsam Bar in Makati City.

In a statement, Camille Taguba, Durex Philippines brand manager, said that this event became an avenue or a safe space for women to talk about their own sexual proclivities as men do.

“I’m very happy to close Women’s Month with this very sexy, pleasurable, and funny night with our funny ladies. With Durex, we want to provide you with products for you to explore your pleasure. Everyone deserves pleasure. Whenever with our condoms, lubricants, or toys, we want to equip you to explore your pleasure and we want to open up the conversation with sex and pleasure,” Taguba said.