‘Perfect match’: Convenience store offers whiskey-with-cola in ready-to-drink can

Whiskey and cola lovers expressed excitement over a convenience store’s announcement of the availability of a pre-mixed canned cocktail in the country.

7-Eleven Philippines on April 5 announced that the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey with Coca-Cola drink is now available in its Luzon liquor stores.

The 320-ml “Jack Coke” contains 7% alcohol by volume. Its suggested retail price (SRP) is P95.

“The duo we love, now in one can. Jack Coke ready to be enjoyed — whenever, wherever!” the convenience store said in a Facebook post.

As with all liquor, it can only be served to individuals ages 18 years old and above.

7-Eleven’s post has earned 29,000 likes and reactions, 8,400 comments, and over 23,000 shares so far.

Here are some of the Pinoys’ reactions:

“Perfect match,” a Facebook user commented with a heart emoji.

“[Yeah], I saw [you] and I’m gonna get you,” another online user wrote with a tumbler glass emoji.

“[OTW] na,” commented a different Filipino with a smiling-face-with-sunglasses emoji. “OTW” is short for “on the way.”

“Refreshing,” another Facebook user wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

The collaboration was announced ten months before, when Brown-Forman Corporation CEO and president Lawson Whiting said that “two classic American icons” would deliver a taste experience that is “consistent, convenient, and portable.”

Brown-Forman Corporation is an American-owned spirit and wine company that carries Jack Daniel’s.