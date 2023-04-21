Theme park treats Thomasians with special ticket rate for three months

Thomasians are in for a treat.

Popular amusement park Enchanted Kingdom (EK) announced that former and current members of the Thomasian community can enjoy special rates on its tickets for three months.

The Facebook page of the Laguna-based theme park said alumni members, faculty, staff, and students of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) can avail of special rates for its Regular Day Pass.

Alums, faculty, and staff can get it for only P900, while students can have it for P850.

The promo may be availed if they present any of the following to the ticket counter:

UST alumni ID

UST faculty or staff ID

UST student ID

The theme park said there can only be a maximum of two discounted tickets availed per ID/day. It also stressed that the promo only applies to its Regular Day Pass ticket.

Moreover, visitors must be “within the recommended age group in accordance to the government’s precautionary measures and operational guidelines.”

The promo can only be availed onsite or for walk-in guests at the theme park’s Group Sales Office and Front Gate Ticket Booths.

It is currently running until July 15, 2023.

The post has reached 3,900 likes and reactions and 2,800 shares on the social networking platform.

It also expectedly elated current and former members of the Thomasian community, who tagged their respective Facebook friends in the comments.

“Ruth Español, Raniella Lian Boniog, Wendell Quijado, [ano] na,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Angelica, bes, I think it’s time na, WAH HAHAHAHAHHA,” another online user commented.

“Raj Adrien Uy, ‘yung pangarap mong EK,” wrote a different Pinoy with laughing emojis.

Others, meanwhile, hoped that the theme park would also release other promos for non-Thomasians.

“#EnchantedKingdom ‘yung Perpetual Biñan students, ba meron ka din pa-discount?” a Facebook user commented with several emojis, potentially referring to the University of Perpetual Help System Laguna.

“NCBA naman po sana HAHHAHAAHAH, EMIIII,” exclaimed another Filipino, referring to the National College of Business and Arts.

The normal rate of EK’s Regular Day Pass costs P1,100 per head.

It gives the guest unlimited use of all of the park’s rides, provided that they are 48 inches and above in height.

EK touts itself as the “first and only world-class theme park” in the country.

The 28-year-old theme park boasts of various rides and attractions located within seven meticulously-themed zones interspersed with food and merchandise outlets and kiosks, as well as numerous game stands that add to the “enchanting experience.”