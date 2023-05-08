‘Evil Dead Rise,’ ‘Big George Foreman’ to open in Ayala Malls Cinema

Two of this year’s highly awaited films, “Evil Dead Rise” and “Big George Foreman,” will be screened exclusively on Ayala Malls Cinemas this week.

These movies are part of Ayala Malls Cinemas’ A-List series that features curated film titles.

Both “Evil Dead Rise” and “Big George Foreman” will open starting May 10, Wednesday.

‘Evil Dead Rise’



This is from the iconic film franchise, cult classic “Evil Dead.” It follows the reunion of two estranged sisters Beth, portrayed by Lilly Sullivan and Ellie, played by Alyssa Sutherland.

Beth visits her older sister Ellie who is living and raising her children alone in Los Angeles. Shortly upon Beth’s arrival, an earthquake popped open a hole in their garage that revealed the Book of the Dead and released flesh-possessing demons. This entered them into a carnage battle for survival as possessed Ellie turned into a non-stop killing machine who pursues her children and her sister Beth.

For this film, the team behind the original and successive “Evil Dead” films, producer Rob Tapert and executive producers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, reunited to serve bloody frights. They are joined by filmmaker Lee Cronin.

“I hope audiences are going to love the horror, because first and foremost, when you make a horror movie, you want it to be scary and entertaining,” Cronin said.

“I think moviegoers will enjoy the visual verve and restlessness of the movie when it really gets going, along with the fresh experience—this is very much an ‘Evil Dead’ movie, but it’s really in the here and now. And hopefully, it will be an entry point into an even greater ‘Evil Dead’ universe than the one we know to date,” he added.

“I think great horror is something that you watch and then it follows you home, when you turn the lights out. This really takes the horror home,” Cronin also said.

“Evil Dead Rise” earned an R-18 rating from the local censors board with no cuts.

Ayala Malls eye to provide viewers an immersive experience powered by its state-of-the-art-cinema technology.

Tickets to watch “Evil Dead Rise” can be booked at Glorietta, Greenbelt 3, Circuit, Market!Market!, Bonifacio High Street, The 30th, Feliz, Fairview Terraces, TriNoma, Vertis North, Cloverleaf, Marquee, Harbor Point, Manila Bay, Alabang Town Center, Solenad, Legazpi, Ayala Center Cebu, Central Bloc, Abreeza, Centrio and Capitol Central.

‘Big George Foreman’

Sports fans may also marvel into the inspiring “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” film that tells one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances.

The film is based on the true-to-life-story of legendary fighter George Foreman, played by Krhis Davis.

It will depict Foreman’s improbable rise from poverty to win the title, his decision to abandon the ring to preach from the pulpit, and his ultimate return at the age of 45 to become the oldest boxing champion in the sport’s history. Moving beyond the headlines, it’s also an intimate portrait of the man himself.

“Big George Foreman” is directed by George Tillman Jr. who is also behind “Men of Honor” and “The Hate U Give.” It also stars and Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman’s coach, mentor and trusted friend, Charles “Doc” Broadus.

Foreman said he is delighted that people will get to see his journey on the big screens.

“I may get hit by a car tomorrow. Anything could happen. But I sure would like to have my story out there. And so that’s why I pushed to really do the movie and have it told. You just never know what tomorrow might bring. But once the movie is there, it’s there. It will be around,” Foreman said.

He is also hopeful it would inspire the audiences.

“What I like most about the film is that it’s going to be around and everybody who looks at it will say: ‘I can do better than that.’ Especially those who have to get up, brush their pants off, spit in their palms and try again. I think people will say, ‘If he can do it, I know I can do what I got to do.’ That kind of thing, whatever it is, even if it’s not more than: ‘I’m going back to college.’ That’s what I hope people get out of this. Get up. Brush your pants off, fight, and do it all over again. It’s never too late,” the boxer said.

“Big George Foreman” will be shown in the following Ayala Malls Cinemas: Glorietta, Greenbelt, Circuit, Market!Market!, Feliz, Fairview Terraces, Cloverleaf, Marquee, Harbor Point, Manila Bay, Central Bloc, Centrio and Capitol Central.

Viewers may also book the tickets to “Evil Rise Dead” and “Big George Foreman” bundled with delectable popcorn on www.SureSeats.com. —Rosette Adel