‘Gifting occasion’: How busy Filipinos celebrate Mother’s Day

Filipinos take holidays seriously. Among the holidays they are celebrating is Mother’s Day, a holiday that honors motherhood.

This year, Mother’s Day will be observed on Sunday, May 14. This is usually observed worldwide every second of May.

GrabAds, the advertising arm of supperapp Grab released the Southeast Asia Mother’s Day Insights Report that gives brands and consumers a picture of how the app is empowering users to make Mother’s Day celebrations special for their moms.

The report confirmed that Filipinos get busy preparing for Mother’s Day by using its services such as GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabExpress.

Here are some of the findings from the Mother’s Day Insights report:

Planning for Mother’s Day

According to the report, 88% of Grab users in the Philippines have already cooked specific plans for Mother’s Day this year. The respondents mostly look forward to holding a get-together with their families and spending time together on that special day.

Ordering food, shipping out items

In line with Pinoy families’ plan to hold Mother’s Day gathering, Grab learned that Filipinos are happy to create dining experiences at home and share meals together as they tend to order more food on the second Sunday of May.

In 2022, GrabFood orders went up by 25% on Mother’s Day in comparison with the average number of food orders across all Sundays of April that year.

The most expensive order from its food delivery feature on Mother’s Day last year was a steak set worth P7,000.

Aside from food orders, the report also found that there were more delivery requests on Mother’s Day last year.

On May 8, 202, GrabExpress deliveries went up by 37% compared with the average orders on the Sundays in April that year.

Ordering on-demand gifts

Besides sharing meals together, the insights report also learned that Filipinos enjoy ordering on-demand gifts.

Last year, Filipinos treated their moms with popular gift choices such as cakes and pastries, flower bouquets, home and kitchen appliances. The top preferred flavors of cake were chocolate, ube and fresh fruit.

Eight out of ten Grab users in the Philippines plan to buy Mother’s Day gifts and 82% of them are open to purchasing gifts from the superapp’s features such as GrabFood and GrabMart as it prevents them from going through long queues, heavy traffic and in-store exploration.

Jennie Johnson, head of Regional Marketing at GrabAds said “Mother’s Day remains to be one of the most important gifting occasions in Southeast Asia.”

“Our GrabAds report shows a surge in user activity one week before the day itself, across the region, as people start looking for ways to make this day extra special for their loved ones,” Johnson said.

“This Mother’s Day, merchants and brands across the region have the opportunity to connect with consumers looking for the perfect gift for their mom via superapps like Grab,” she added.

This year, Grab is offering promo codes for Mother’s Day celebrations. These are: MAMAMART on GrabMart and ILYMOM on GrabFood, which can be used on May 14. —Rosette Adel