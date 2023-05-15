2nd NBA store in the Philippines offers interactive fan spaces, exclusive merch for all fans

The largest store of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the Philippines has opened.

The second branch of the NBA Store, launched in partnership with Titan, offers exclusive merchandise for all gender and ages and not just basketball fans.

More than 500 square meters space filled with a wide array of NBA apparel, shoes and other products await customers in this new hangout spot in Pasay City.

To offer a unique and enhanced shopping experience, the NBA Store installed different interactive areas so that fans can come together and talk about their favorite players, games and other topics about the international league.

These include the following:

A lounge area that is surrounded by NBA memorabilia

A 2K gaming corner that is flanked by NBA official toys and action figures

A half-court viewing area featuring a 2.5-meter LED screen

There are also different signed memorabilia of NBA stars mounted on display in different parts of the store.

Moreover, fans may also view the authentic Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy at the center of the store for a limited time.

LOOK: The original Larry O’Brien Trophy and other signed NBA memorabilia on display at the new NBA Store at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City. #NBAStorePH @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/FdKILZVvjG — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) May 4, 2023

In an interview with the press, NBA Asia head of Merchandising Lesley Rulloda explained that they intentionally made these interactive spaces to enhance NBA fans’ experiences while inside the shop.

“[There are so] many fans that can’t go to an actual NBA game. So how do you engage with the brand, other than through products? [It is] through watching the game, through talking with other fans, and bantering about your favorite teams and your favorite players, and being able to provide our fans with that experience,” Rulloda said.

Aside from the size, what made this branch stand out is its range of apparel and merchandise for women and children of all sizes.

Fans and even casual shoppers can compare their shoe sizes and height differences with popular NBA players at the shop.

Rulloda said that they saw the opportunity to serve female fans and aspiring female athletes in the Philippines.

“We want the women’s business actually to be even bigger. So we think that there’s a lot of opportunity,” Rulloda said.

“There’s a huge group of women athletes and even female fans, not just athletes, that we think we wanna serve better,” she continued.

The second NBA Store is now open to the public at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

