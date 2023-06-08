Santuario de La Salle wins prestigious architecture award

The Santuario de La Salle, a pilgrimage site for educators in Laguna province, was declared Jury Winner in the Religious Buildings and Memorials category of the prestigious 2023 Architizer A+Awards.

The winners were announced last week at the website of Architizer, the world’s leading online platform for architecture and building-products based in New York.

Running for the 11th straight year, the A+Awards is considered the largest awards program in the world honoring the best architectures, spaces and innovations from across the globe.

Built inside the De La Salle University’s campus in the city of Biñan, the Santuario de La Salle opened its doors to the pilgrims following its consecration in November 2022.

The edifice is the world’s first sanctuary built in honor of Saint John Baptist de La Salle, founder of the De La Salle Brothers congregation. It also serves as a repository of the saint’s relics.

This year’s edition of the annual A+Awards received over 5,000 entries from more 96 countries, with a special emphasis on recognizing architects and designers working at the forefront of sustainable design.

The Santuario de La Salle was designed by Carlos Arnaiz Architects (CAZA), a Brooklyn-based architecture and design firm with offices in Manila; Bogotá, Colombia; and Lima, Peru.