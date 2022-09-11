First sanctuary of teachers’ saint to open at DLSU Laguna

In a world’s first, a sanctuary dedicated to Saint John Baptist de la Salle will soon open in Laguna province.

Built inside the De La Salle University’s campus in Biñan town, the “Santuario de La Salle” is slated to be consecrated by November this year.

The sanctuary will house the “largest relic” of the founder of De La Salle Brothers congregation and is envisioned to be a pilgrimage site for educators.

“[It] will be the first sanctuary in the world dedicated in honor of the patron saint of teachers,” the DLSU said.

The congregation also said it will pursue the process of the site’s recognition as a national shrine by the country’s bishops’ conference.

Such designation, it added, will make the sanctuary “a place of pilgrimage and prayer not only for the Lasallian community but also the public at large”.

“We enjoin everyone to support this endeavor and make the Santuario de La Salle a gift to the faithful and the nation,” it also said.