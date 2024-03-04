La Salle launches ‘Evangelization and Catechetical Institute’

The Lasallian Institute for Evangelization and Catechesis was formally launched at De La Salle University (DLSU) in Manila on February 27.

Inspired by the Church’s call to discover new paths and creative ways of proposing the Gospel, the institute aims to be a resource for evangelization and catechesis not just in the country but in Asia as well.

Among those present during the launch was Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World.

Fisichella reiterated the Church’s efforts to reinvigorate the catechetical ministry through the Directory for Catechesis published in 2020 and Pope Francis’ motu proprio “Antiquum Ministerium”.

The Vatican official stressed that in these documents, primacy belongs to evangelization.

He also praised the work of the La Salle Brothers in the Philippines and their dedication to education in the faith and in forming leaders for the ministry of evangelization and catechesis.

He challenged the religious congregation and Lasallian partners to rediscover their tradition of being “experts in catechesis.”

Br. Raymundo Suplido, Chair of the Board of the Institute, recounted that for over a century, the Brothers of Christian Schools in the Philippines have dedicated themselves to their founder’s charism of teaching minds, touching hearts, and transforming lives.

He further emphasized that in the 16 Lasallian education institutions in the country, faith formation is always at the forefront.

Suplido stressed that they have “sought to bring together the work of evangelization and the pursuit of growth in technology and culture.”

Through the launching of the Institute, he said that the Lasallian family reaffirms its commitment to actively participate in the Church’s work of evangelization and catechesis.

Br. Armin Luistro, Superior General of the De La Salle Brothers, joined the community in renewing its commitment to the work of evangelization and catechesis.

“Beyond a simple change of name, it marks a new direction for the Center in view of the principles laid out in the Directory for Catechesis,” Luistro said in his message, which was read during the ceremony.

“More importantly for our Institute, it is also a response to the call… to return to our roots and the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle… that the life and the educational activity of the Brothers are an integral part of the Church’s work of evangelization,” the former DLSU president added.

Originally established in 1952 as the De La Salle Catechetical Center, the institute is gearing itself to research, pastoral laboratory work, and the continuous formation of leaders in catechetical and other pastoral ministries. Dr. Lysander Rivera will lead the institute.