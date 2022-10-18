De La Salle University installs mobile phone stands for students

If you are a TikTok user and viewing students’ content, you have probably watched a video of “a day in a life” video taken at the De La Salle University campus.

TikTok videos that were taken at the university are common because there are mobile phone stands inside the DLSU-Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila campus.

“These mobile phone stands are found in strategic areas on the campus of De La Salle University,” professor Richie Yap said on Twitter.

“It is a testament to the commitment of the academic community in being attentive to the needs of everyone,” he added.

These mobile phone stands are found in strategic areas In the campus of De La Salle University. It is a testament to the commitment of the academic community in being attentive to the needs of everyone. pic.twitter.com/eD7uK3N9te — Br. Richie Yap FSC (@richiefsc) October 13, 2022

Some students welcomed the university’s initiative. “Smart move my DLSU to add a phone stand,” a student said. “Thanks for the phone stand DLSU,” another wrote “DLSU understood the assignment,” a TikTok user said

Based on the TikTok videos posted by the students, one of the phone stands is installed in front of the Henry Sy Sr. Hall.