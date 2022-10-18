De La Salle University installs mobile phone stands for students

James Patrick Cruz
October 18, 2022 - 3:45 PM
Photo shows De La Salle University students taking video using the mobile phone stand located in their campus (Screenshot from russcojarvina_/TikTok and Google Maps; Artwork by Interaksyon)

If you are a TikTok user and viewing students’ content, you have probably watched a video of “a day in a life” video taken at the De La Salle University campus.

TikTok videos that were taken at the university are common because there are mobile phone stands inside the DLSU-Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila campus.

“These mobile phone stands are found in strategic areas on the campus of De La Salle University,” professor Richie Yap said on Twitter.

“It is a testament to the commitment of the academic community in being attentive to the needs of everyone,” he added. 

Some students welcomed the university’s initiative.

“Smart move my DLSU to add a phone stand,” a student said.

“Thanks for the phone stand DLSU,” another wrote
“DLSU understood the assignment,” a TikTok user said.
Based on the TikTok videos posted by the students, one of the phone stands is installed in front of the Henry Sy Sr. Hall.
@russcojarvina_smart move my dlsu to add a phone stand♬ WHEN I SEE U I GOGO NUTS – lyn

