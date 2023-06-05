Cardinal Advincula receives honorary doctorate from La Salle

Cardinal Jose Advincula of the Archdiocese of Manila has joined his former school, the De La Salle University (DLSU), to receive an honorary degree.

The cardinal obtained his Masters degree in Education major in Guidance and Counselling from DLSU.

He was conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Theology, honoris causa, by the university run by the De La Salle Brothers.

The awarding coincided with the DLSU-Manila’s 195th Commencement Exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on Saturday, June 3.

In his address, he invited the graduates and students of the university “to be agents of listening”, saying that “much of the world’s difficulties can be solved or surpassed if we listen”.



“Please, listen to God and listen to the signs of the times,” said Advincula, whose episcopal motto is “Audiam”, a Latin word for “I will listen”.

“Personal encounters, sense of beauty, and culture of listening: these are pathways to holiness and evangelization in our time,” he said.

Saints and evangelizers, according to him, are not only those who wear frocks and veils, locked up in monasteries and convents.

They, he added, “can also wear jeans and sneakers, watch movies, hang out with friends, surf the internet, hit the dance floor, grab some pizza, and even have some beer”.

“Fellow Lasallians, be the saints and evangelizers in today’s world. Witness to the joy of the Gospel, wherever you go,” Advincula said.