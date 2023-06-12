You can explore Intramuros at a discounted rate this June

Exploring the Walled City of Manila, Intramuros, has been made cheaper for Filipinos and tourists this month.

Last Wednesday, Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform, Klook, launched the Intramuros Pass that allows tourists who want to explore and rediscover the rich history of the Philippines to visit Intramuros’ top attractions at discounted rates.

Intramuros was hailed as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction the 29th World Travel Awards in 2022.

Through the Klook Intramuros Pass, tourists can customize their itinerary and choose to visit any of the following top attractions in the walled city:

Fort Santiago

Baluarte de San Diego

Casa Manila Museum

Museo de Intramuros

Heirloom Filipiniana

Barong Rental

BamBike Tour

White Knight Electric Chariot Tour

Klook teamed up with Intramuros Administration to make the pass available to the public in a bid to strengthen the domestic tourism, similar to the goal of the Department of Tourism.

“At Klook, we believe that immersing ourselves in culture plays a part in our pursuit of our own definition of joy. Beyond its leisurely benefits, travel has the power to connect us to our roots, allowing us to delve deeper into the story of our ancestors, ultimately fostering a sense of national pride,” Michelle Ho, general manager of Klook Philippines and Thailand said.

“By bringing the Intramuros Pass online via the Klook platform, we aim to make it easier and even more convenient for everyone to explore more of Manila and the rich history behind these iconic walls around Intramuros,” she also said.

In celebration of Independence Day, today, Klook is offering a Buy 1 Take 1 Klook Intramuros Pass for the first 100 customers this promotion until June 18.

Aside from the Klook Intramuros Pass, the travel and experience platform also launch its newest campaign “PILIPinas but Make It Klook.” This allows visitors to experience true Filipino hospitality through proudly Filipino activities and historic hotel and accommodations.

Through this campaign, visitors can enjoy up to P12,000 discount when they book their stays in Philippine hotels across the country through Klook.

The public can get access to the Intramuros sites and accommodations by booking through the PILIPinas But Make it Klook page.

Joan Padilla, the administrator of the Intramuros Administration, welcomed her agency’s new partnership with Klook.

“Our mission is to protect and conserve the historical and cultural value and significance of Intramuros, as we believe in the importance of being knowledgeable of our nation’s history. Partnering with Klook gives not just Filipinos but foreigners access to the rich history of the different historical hotspots Intramuros has to offer,” the lawyer-administrator said.

Tourism Undersecretary for Legal and Special concerns and chief of staff of the DOT Mae Elaine Bathan was also delighted by this deal that boost the promotion of the country’s tourism.

“Efforts like this are essential in strengthening our tourism industry. We are happy that the private sector is empowering the Filipinos to rediscover the beauty of our country and highlighting the various aspects of what the Philippines can offer.” she added.

Ho said Klook will continue to support local tourism with upcoming partnerships.

Below are some snippets to the Intramuros tour hosted by Klook.

Members of the press and content creators got to visit three sites in Intramuros namely: Museo de Intramuros, Casa Manila and Fort Santiago.

The tour was capped off with a visit to Papakape, a coffee shop nestled inside Fort Santiago which recently made headlines after it was visited by a Kpop group WayV members.

