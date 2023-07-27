‘The Exorcist: Believer’ resurrects franchise, drops 1st trailer 50 years after its prequel

After a 50-year hiatus from “The Exorcist”, film distributor Universal Pictures International just released the first trailer to the film’s sequel, “The Exorcist: Believer.”

Directed by David Gordon Green with Peter Sattler’s screenplay, the film will resurrect the horror franchise that made Linda Blair famous.

The sequel’s trailer shows friends Angela (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) suddenly disappearing into the woods for three days. They come back different, without any memory of the events that led to it.

Left with no choice, Angela’s father Victor Fielding (Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.) turns to Chris MacNeil (reprised by Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn) for help, an actress who experienced the same with her daughter.

Boasting an award-winning cast, Odom and Burstyn will be joined by Emmy winner Ann Dowd, Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz.

The film is based on characters by William Peter Blatty, who wrote the book “The Exorcist” and the screenplay of its film adaptation.

Its prequel carved its mark on history as the first horror film to be nominated for Best Picture along with nine other Academy Award nominations after its release in 1973.

“The Exorcist: Believer” will arrive in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 11, 2023.