‘The Exorcist: Believer’ to have midnight screenings on opening day

Filipino horror fans can scare themselves before Halloween season starts by watching the direct sequel to the classic horror film “The Exorcist” — hours before its theatrical premiere.

Movie distributor Universal Pictures Philippines will hold midnight screenings of David Gordon Green‘s “The Exorcist: Believer” on Wednesday, October 4.

Pinoys can be among the first in the world to see the sequel of the 1973 hit by flocking to the following cinemas nationwide to view its 12:01 a.m. screening.

Some cinema chains have already shared ways for Pinoys to get their tickets to the midnight screening.

SM Cinemas

Ayala Malls Cinemas



Vista Cinemas



“The Exorcist: Believer” marks a new chapter of evil in “The Exorcist” story following the possession of not one, but two girls.

It features teenagers Angela (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia O’Neill), who set foot into the woods one afternoon on a school day and unknowingly bring something evil while stepping into the most terrifying episode of their lives.

The incident will force Victor (Leslie Odom Jr), Angela’s father who lost his wife in a major Haitian earthquake, to confront the nadir of evil and seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), Regan’s mother.

For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris, a mother who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) five decades before.

The first film featured the demon Pazuzu, described as a powerful demon frequently set up as a shield against another supernatural terror: Lamashtu.

Lamashtu is a female demon with broad and far-ranging destructive powers who appears in the direct sequel and takes possession of the teenagers.

'PREPARE TO BELIEVE' Pinoys are in for a hellish pre-Halloween horror as 'The Exorcist: Believer' marks a new chapter in #TheExorcist story following the possession of not one, but two girls. pic.twitter.com/lIKyENqqjL — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) October 3, 2023

“The Exorcist: Believer” also features the talents of Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

Its screenplay is written by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment.

