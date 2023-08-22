‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ extends run until September 3

The hit autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”, being restaged by 9 Works Theatrical at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza, Makati City, has been extended until September 3.

This was announced by one of the lead actors, Jef Flores, during the special showing sponsored by Eastern Communications last August 19.

“As a way to thank you for all the overwhelming love and support, we are opening more show dates for ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!” 9 Works Theatrical said in a Facebook post.

“Show must close September 3, 2023, so book your tickets today via Ticket2Me,” it added.

The musical that opened August 5 was supposed to have its last run on August 27.

“Tick, Tick…Boom!” is set in the early 1990s. It tells the story of Jonathan or Jon, a struggling musical composer, who is about to turn 30 and has yet to make his mark on Broadway.

In the musical, Jon questions the life decisions he has made with the people in his life moving on.

His girlfriend, Susan, a dancer, who teaches ballet to “wealthy and untalented children” suggests leaving New York to raise a family while pursuing a different career.

Jon’s best friend, Michael, on the other hand, is a marketing research executive, who was once an aspiring actor. Michael invites Jon to come work with him at his firm and lead a more secure and stable life.

More about ‘Tick, tick…Boom! MNL

Jonathan, the playwright and composer behind “Tick, Tick…Boom!” is a Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent.”

In the restaging of the musical in the Philippines, Jon is played by Jef and Kapuso actor Khalil Ramos. This is Khalil’s theater debut, while Jef also portrayed Jon in 2016.

Other cast members include Tanya Manalang and Kayla Rivera as Susan and Vien King and Reb Atadero as Michael.

Below appears the incoming cast schedule for the last six shows:



The cast members are thankful for the support they received that lead to the extension of the musical.

“Post it to all your friends, invite them to the theater and we will see you at our next show,” Jef said.

“That’s right, we hope you guys could spread the word and we just want to say thank you everyone for your support. It’s because of you guys that’s why we’re extending, so thank you,” Kayla added during the show last Saturday.

Tickets to “tick, tick…Boom!” can be purchased on Ticket2Me: https://bit.ly/m/ticktickBOOMmnl