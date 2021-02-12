CoupleGoals: Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos’ Coldplay TikTok duet continues to spread love online

Almost a year since it was posted, a duet of celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos in TikTok continues to spread positivity online.

The couple sang a part of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” together, one of the British band’s most popular songs of all time.

Garcia initially posted it on her account on June 2, 2020, where it has since gained more than 490,000 likes, more than 2,000 shares and 2,801 comments as of this writing.

She also shared it on her Facebook page where it has similarly earned a whopping number of 59,000 likes and reactions and 3,200 shares.

The Kapuso couple is known for their duet videos. Some of the songs they have performed are Ben&Ben’s “Pagtingin” and “Maybe the Night.”

Garcia has released two singles, “Love the Way I Do” and “All I Need” while Ramos has one album and three singles under his belt.

They will celebrate their fourth anniversary on February 22.

Other celebrity couples who are known to spread love and positivity on TikTok are wacky duo Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, fashion blogger Laureen Uy and boyfriend Miggy Cruz, dancing lovers Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina and fit couple Lucho Ayala and Emma Rueda.

TikTok said that as the online community continues to celebrate the month of love, more romantic declarations and sweet content are being shared on the app.

“But for some creator couples, spreading love and positivity on TikTok doesn’t just happen around Valentines’ Day. You see this in their content all year round,” the video-sharing social networking platform said in a release.

“From working out together to showcasing common talents, they are able to share snippets of what a happy and healthy relationship looks like through their videos on TikTok,” it added.

The platform is encouraging users to celebrate love online by sharing their own version of #CoupleGoals videos.