Sharpen your pens: QCinema calls for entries to its first Critics Lab

Do you genuinely love movies and want to learn more about the art of film and film critiquing?

Here’s an opportunity for you: QCinema International Film Festival is launching its first-ever Critics Lab.

QCinema is a film festival that showcases local and international films. It will be held this year from November 17 to 26 in Quezon City.

In an announcement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 31, the film festival said it is looking for six emerging film critics to be part of the lab.

The first QCinema Critics Lab is scheduled to take place online on November 4 and 11, followed by in-person sessions from November 17 to 20 in Quezon City.

According to the official announcement posted on the QCinema website, the chosen participants will receive guidance from “established writers, journalists, film scholars, curators, and film professionals.”

With the goal of broadening the scope of film criticism in the country, the QCinema Critics Lab does not just invite film journalists and bloggers to participate; it also extends a warm welcome to other content creators such as YouTubers, Instagram and Facebook Reel creators, TikTok enthusiasts, and podcasters to apply.



Applicants must be interested in film and film criticism, but prior experience in film is not required.

To be eligible, you must be:

Between 18 to 30 years old

A Filipino citizen currently residing in the Philippines

Able to participate during the lab dates

Applicants must submit:



An accomplished application form (with letter of intent)

A signed letter of recommendation from a prior employer or professor

Links to previously published critical output on film—in written, video, or audio formats

Applicants must also submit a review of any of the Filipino short films listed here.

QCinema will shoulder accommodations for a three-night stay and travel allowance for chosen participants. They will also receive QCinema accreditations, which means they have access to all the film screenings and events throughout the duration of the festival for free.

The deadline for submission is on Sept. 15, 2023. Interested individuals can submit their applications here. — Chuck Smith