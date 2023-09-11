Supernatural horror ‘The Nun II’ earns P90M in Philippine box office

Supernatural horror film “The Nun II” is proving that Filipino moviegoers have returned to the theaters as it makes a killing at the box office.

The movie earned P90 million in the Philippines during its first few days in the theaters, distributor Warner Bros. Pictures said in an official release on Monday, September 11.

This makes “The Nun II,” which premiered in theaters on September 6, the number one movie in the box office in the country.

“The Nun II” is part of the “The Conjuring Universe,” a film franchise that centers on supernatural horror films including “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle.”

Set four years after the events of “The Nun,” “The Nun II” features Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), now a fully-ordained nun, investigating the murder of a priest that took place in France in 1956. Her investigation leads her to come face-to-face anew with the ancient demonic force Valak, who comes in the form of a demon nun.

The box office success of “The Nun II” is an indication that Filipino moviegoers have come back to the cinemas. This is after pandemic lockdowns forced cinemas to stop operations from March 2020 to November 2021.

The box office success of “The Nun II” also follows the record-breaking releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” in the Philippines.

According to a report, “Barbie” earned around P300 million in the local box office during its theatrical run, making it the country’s highest-grossing film this year so far.

Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” earned over P50 million in just its first five days.

As for local film releases, Star Cinema’s “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, is set to premiere on September 27. —Chuck Smith