Where to watch The 75th Emmy Awards from the Philippines

The Emmy Awards, a ceremony recognizing artistic and technical merit for the American and international television industry, is set to make a comeback on January 15, Monday (January 16, Tuesday, Philippine time).

The 2023 Emmys, which was supposed to be held in September last year, was postponed for months due to Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

As it makes a return, viewers from the Philippines can get a front-row seat to the awarding ceremony virtually via the broadcast and on-demand streaming on Lionsgate Play.

The 75th edition of Emmys will air in the Philippines on January 16, 9 a.m. Philippine time. It will also be available on-demand afterwards.

Viewers just need to subscribe to the streaming service Lionsgate Play at P79 per month.

More details about the Lionsgate Play subscription on PLDT Home can be read by visiting this link: https://pldthome.com/lionsgateplay.

Last week, the same streaming service also aired the 81st edition of Golden Globe Awards.

Subscribers can also view the Critics’ Choice Awards which aired on the platform on Monday, 8 a.m. (Philippine time).

Both awarding ceremonies are available for on-demand viewing.