Spotted in Seoul: 5-story cafe dedicated to online game Genshin Impact

Ad Astra Abyssosque!

Many Teyvat Travelers would be happy to know that there’s a Genshin Impact-themed cafe in Seoul, South Korea – and it’s not just a pop up!

Genshin Cafe in Seoul can be found in the Teyvat Tower in Hongdae, Seoul, South Korea and because one floor isn’t enough to cover most of Teyvat, the Genshin Cafe is five stories high.

The first three floors are dedicated to the cafe and dining area. The cafe is plastered with themes of Sumeru, one of the regions in the game. There are also several frames and designs of the different characters in the game from different regions.

Once you enter through the basement, patrons will be greeted by the familiar symbols of the different elements in-game. Instead of Catherine greeting you, however, you will be welcomed by a standee of madame Faruzan in a maid outfit.

The menu offers different signature dishes inspired by the characters from Sumeru and drinks found in the game that will give customers that extra HP or CRIT Rate they might need IRL! The prices of food offerings range from P310 to P500.

Once you’ve claimed your order, you will be seated in the main dining area where you can get to dine with portraits of your favorite Sumeru characters and several adorable Aranara. Don’t worry though, no quests from them for now!

After you’re fully satiated, you can go up to the fourth floor of the cafe and head to the Play Zone where you’ll be able to meet the famous swing from Nahida’s idle animation. There are also several games like claw machines for stuffed slime toys and keychains.

Visitors of the cafe can also find a photocard printer where you are allowed to print selfies or group photos on one side and, in the true spirit of the game’s wish system, a random character on the other side.

Yes, four-star and standard banner characters included.

There’s also a photobooth in the Play Zone and a section where you can greet characters if it’s their birth month on your visit.

Lastly, the greatest challenge of them all, is the fifth and final floor of the cafe– it’s not an IRL spiral abyss. It’s the Goods Zone! Here you’ll find several official Genshin Impact merchandise.

From acrylic phone standees, mouse pads, bracelets, postcards, stuffed toys, and many more – it would be nearly impossible to resist buying at least one item. If you purchase at least 50,000 KRW or around P2,100 in a single receipt, you can receive a special passport and a random photocard at the counter.

Genshin Cafe is open to public from 10 a.m. with last entry at 8 p.m.