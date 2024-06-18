These new drinks capture essence of ‘summer’ time

Who says summer is over?

Popular coffee chain Starbucks continues to capture the essence of vacation time with its latest drinks and snacks to reinvigorate one’s mood this season.

Patrons can expect to be rejuvenated by its new summer drinks, the sweet and colorful Green Grape Yuzu Refreshers and the tasty Burnt Caramel Oatmilk beverages.

The Green Grape Yuzu Refreshers are made with real fruit juice of exotic Yuzu and familiar green grapes with a pop of energy boost.

Yuzu is a sour citrus fruit from Asia that is highly nutritious and is said to contain powerful antioxidants.

In Starbucks’ concoction, the slight bitterness of the Yuzu fruit pieces adds complexity to the flavor profile, while the sweet aroma of Green Grape juice enhances the overall drinking experience.​

The Green Grape Yuzu Refresher comes in two flavors — the Green Grape Yuzu with Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers and the Greeny Drink with Green Grape Yuzu Starbucks Refreshers.

The drink is available in sizes of tall, grande and venti.

Meanwhile, the Burnt Caramel Oatmilk drinks come in frappuccino and latte versions.

The sweet beverage marries the taste of coffee with burnt caramel sauce and oatmilk.

It is then topped with burnt caramel whipped cream and a

sprinkle of burnt caramel to enhance the indulging feeling.

The Burnt Caramel Oatmilk drink is available in hot, iced and blended variations of tall, grande and venti sizes.

Apart from Starbucks stores, both refreshers can also be bought via GrabFood, foodpanda and Pick.A.Roo.

To those who will order via GrabFood, they can enjoy the limited Creamy Caramel Latte which has smooth and silky foam balanced with caramel-flavored coffee.

The beverage is topped with Starbucks’ signature Caramel Drizzle.

It is available in hot and iced variations of tall, grande and venti sizes.

Starbucks’ summer drinks are available until July 22.

Apart from the refreshers, patrons can also enjoy returning favorites Carrotita Cake and the vegan-friendly Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf.

There is also the Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake, Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake, Brookie Whoopie Pie, Mango Crepe Samurai, Baked Cheesy Macaroni with Salmon and Pig in a Bun.

The coffee chain likewise offers the new Mixed Roots Chips Truffle Cheese as a ready-to-eat snack for quick refilling.