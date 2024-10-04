Content creator earns flak for straw rant vs Starbucks barista

A content creator went viral for complaining about being given the wrong kind of straw for his drink in a popular coffee store.

Facebook user LJ Castillo, who identifies on the platform as a video creator, posted his experience of dining at Starbucks‘ branch in General Santos City (GenSan) at the National Highway.

He shared a picture of the drinks they ordered, which included an Iced Salted Caramel Macchiato.

A Starbucks-style macchiato is a chilled drink blending espresso and creamy milk.

“Hello [or] hi, GENSAN! And to you too, ate girl BLANK, huh! You’re bad, girl! I asked for a straw for my coffee, but you gave me a very big straw, which is meant for frappes!” LJ wrote on Facebook, as translated in English.

The coffee chain also sells frappes or frappucinos which is a blended iced coffee drink with whipped cream and flavored syrup.

“You even hesitated to give me the straw, huh? What’s wrong with you? Haven’t you been oriented by management about the straws, girl?” the Facebook user added.

“This is my first time here at Starbucks [GenSan] Highway, and this is the kind of service they’re showing! Love it,” LJ continued, giving the coffee a “10 out of 10” rating, while the service was “zero out of 10” for him.

Starbucks offers different types of straws for its drinks. The thin ones are used for beverages without whipped cream or other add-ons.

LJ’s post, which has since gone viral, drew various comments from Filipinos suggesting he could have resolved the issue by simply asking for a replacement.

“Would have been easier to just ask for the right straw, don’t you think? The baristas stand and walk around their entire shift. A little kindness and understanding wouldn’t hurt,” a Facebook user said.

“They occasionally make me the wrong drink. I just go back to the counter and ask for a new one with a smile. I understand that people make mistakes, especially when tired, no need to bash or humiliate them,” he added.

“Sorry to say this, but this doesn’t show their incompetence, this shows your lack of empathy… and, apparently, knowledge on how those lids work,” the user continued.

“You can ask the barista politely to change the straw. Well, money can’t buy class,” another user wrote, as translated to English.

“Oh my. Then just go back to the bar counter and ask for a replacement again. That’s not hard to do. It’s like, you’re being clueless,” another Pinoy commented, as translated to English.

Starbucks is a multinatonal coffeehouse chain serving espresso-based drinks, juices, teas, and some snacks.

It does not have any statement about the incident so far.