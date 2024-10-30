What’s inside?: Starbucks Philippines 2025 traditions collection, holiday menu unveiled

The most wonderful time for sticker collectors is back as Starbucks Philippines has unveiled its 2025 traditions collection this holiday season.

Get ready to fill your cup and make next year’s plans with its planner, pouch, cold cups, and stainless steel tumblers, available after collecting 17 stickers for every purchase of handcrafted beverage starting November 2.

Here is a closer look at Starbucks’ 2025 holiday collection:

The 2025 Sable Planner and Pouch set features a sable-hued leather design embossed with rose gold lines on the cover, paired with a sleek rose gold pen and star-shaped bookmark. Inside, the planner contains a calendar and lined pages for notes.

It comes with an indigo-colored pouch with a white storage compartment, secured with a rose gold magnetic lock featuring Starbucks’ iconic logo.

The cold cups with straw and insulated tumblers come in two colors: Vibrant Turquoise and Indigo.

These 24 fl oz (fluid ounce) cold cups are designed to keep beverages perfectly cool on the go. Vibrant turquoise is accented with pink hues, while the deep indigo comes with orange tones, both highlighted by silver lines.

A stainless steel insulated 16.5 fl oz tumbler is also adorned in vibrant turquoise and indigo gloss with a white accent in the cap that ensures a leak-proof design.

Collectors can earn an e-sticker with each purchase of a tall, grande, or venti handcrafted beverage until Jan. 2, 2025.

Stickers can be tracked through the Starbucks Philippines app with an e-promo card. Starbucks Rewards members with a linked Lazada Philippines account can redeem a reward with every P7,000 single-receipt purchase.

Holiday food menu, beverages

The delicious part has yet to come with new flavors of holiday drinks and foods to make the season even more jolly.

Salted Pretzelroti Oatmilk is the newest addition to its beverages, and it blends the cozy and festive flavors of salted pretzels, rich cocoa, and espresso.

Holiday classics such as Peppermint Mocha and the Toffee Nut Crunch are back, available in latte and frappuccino formats.

The holiday food menu is packed with new delights and returning favorites, such as Creamy Pistachio Baklava Cheesecake, Berry Crumble Cheesecake, Chocolate Tartufo Cheesecake, Roasted Tofu Mushroom and Breakfast Monte Cristo.

In its 27th year, Starbucks Philippines launched a special collection of commemorative designs and limited-edition items of holiday testing mugs showcasing iconic scenes from Boracay, Cebu, and Manila.