Must-watch lineup: Int’l films coming out this October

Audiences of all tastes will be greeted with a diverse variety of movie genres, from psychological thrillers to heartwarming animations and impactful documentary dramas, scheduled for release in local cinemas this October.

Feast your eyes on some international films set to come out next month:

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

One of the most brilliant criminal masterminds in cinematic history is back for more in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which follows Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix), now confined at the Arkham State Hospital to make amends for the crimes committed by his rebellious persona—more notoriously known as the Joker.

Another misadventure awaits Arthur as he stumbles upon his would-be partner in crime Harley Quinn portrayed by singer-songwriter Lady Gaga. Together, they find romance in Gotham City that is bound to be doomed due to their unanimous scheme to take over the world.

The sequel, released by Warner Bros. Pictures, will be out on October 2.

‘The Wild Robot’



Based on a best-selling novel by Peter Brown, an intelligent robot named Roz finds himself stranded on a deserted island. Totally unaware of his surroundings, the once-unfeeling machine tries to understand and grasp the things that only living creatures could relate to—family and survival.

In this science fiction adaptation by Dreamworks Animation, Roz develops genuine relationships with native animals inhabiting the island and a parental bond with an orphaned gosling, gradually learning how to live a life filled with friendships and adventures.

“The Wild Robot” is set to open on October 9 with a diverse ensemble of voice actors, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Mark Hamill.

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’

The actor that portrayed the Man of Steel is also a hero in his own life after all. The documentary film coming out on October 16 pays tribute to Christopher Reeves, who rose to fame when he landed the role as Superman in the 1970s.

When a near-fatal horse-riding incident left him paralyzed from the neck down in 1995, Reeves spent the rest of his life advocating for disability rights while maintaining his acting career.

Sky’s the limit for Reeves who overcame many battles both on screen and in real life, which are depicted in never-before-seen intimate home movies and extended interviews with the late actor’s children and the friends and colleagues he made in Hollywood.

‘Smile 2’

Once again, Director Parker Finn is bent on wiping the smile off moviegoers’ faces starting October 16 in this psychological horror film that follows Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), a pop superstar who is confronted with a series of horrifying events as she is about to go on tour.

To make it through the horrors and pressures of fame unscathed, Skye must face her troubled past before her present life goes out of hand.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’

One of the greatest anti-heroes in the Marvel Universe is back one last time in “Venom: The Last Dance.” Tom Hardy returns as Eddie, whose body is merged with the ever-intoxicating Venom as they try to navigate the best—and worst—of both their worlds together.

The inseparable duo goes for one more push and makes a devastating decision before officially drawing the trilogy to a close.

The Paramount Pictures film will come out in cinemas on October 23.

‘The Colors Within’

High school girl Totsuko lives an iridescent life thanks to her supernatural ability to see the colors of emotions in people. Determined to keep her family and friends happy, Totsuko forms the habit of lying in order to protect her loved ones from going through dark feelings.

One day, Totsuko encounters fellow student Kimi who exudes the most beautiful color she has ever seen, as well as music lover Rui who wants to create a band. The trio bonds over music that will turn their lives into technicolor.

The Japanese film produced by Encore Films Philippines is slated for October 23.

*Schedules of these movies are subject to change without prior notice.*