‘Seated’: Excitement builds after trailer drop for Netflix’s 1st Filipino zombie film ‘Outside’

Many horror fans are already at the edge of their seats for the spine-chilling trailer for post-apocalyptic survival film “Outside” after its trailer has been released.

Streaming service Netflix released the trailer for its first Filipino zombie film, starring Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez, Marco Masa and Joel Torre, last September 21.

The movie, written and directed by Carlos Ledesma, centers on a family of four headed by troubled patriarch Francis. Amid a zombie outbreak, he flees to an abandoned farmhouse with his wife Iris and sons Josh and Lucas (Aiden Tyler Patdu) to find safety and some semblance of normalcy.

The nearly-two-minute trailer opens with a serene lullaby and a shot of a rundown car marked by a bloody handprint on the window, leaving viewers puzzled over the juxtaposition of the song and the cinematography.

“Something to look forward to, not a typical Filipino horror film we’ve seen before,” a Facebook user commented on the trailer.

“NORMALIZE THESE TYPES OF CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR FILIPINO FILMS PLS! I’ll be seated, slay,” another viewer wrote on X.

Other online users also pointed out the apparent resemblance between the film and some critically-acclaimed foreign movies, including “A Quiet Place”, “The Shining” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, as well as Netflix film “In The Tall Grass.”

They said that the cinematography looked like it was from a foreign movie.

“That landscapes remind me of ‘In the Tall Grass’. Gosh! At first I thought it was a foreign movie. Stunning cinematography,” a Facebook user said.

“Nangangamoy international recognitions ha. Congrats in advance!” another wrote.

“The cinematography IS GIVING!” a Facebook user commented.

Amid the praises for the trailer, some online users said they were not swayed by the trailer’s eerie visual elements due to some previous local horror films that supposedly did not live up to the hype.

“Sawa na ako sa ganitong type of pinoy horror trailer tapos pagdating sa full movie, meh. Haha. Not to judge it quickly but better to wait for the release first. Hope I’m wrong for this,” an X user said.

“I don’t think we’re gonna get enough zombie scenes like those in ‘World War Z’ in this movie. This seems more of a family drama. Hmmmmm not expecting anything yet,” another said.

In an Instagram post, “Outside” star Beauty said their movie serves as a love letter to zombie and horror film fanatics and her hometown Negros Occidental where the film was shot.

“I hope this film makes you proud, [keeps] you disturbed, entertained and at the edge of your seats from beginning to end,” the post read.

Considering the film as his most personal project to date, Ledesma said “Outside” was inspired from his experiences growing up in Negros and his personal encounter with desolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At its core, it’s a film about a family’s survival,” he added.

“Outside” is set to premiere globally on Netflix on October 17.