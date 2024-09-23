UP alums open indoor cycling studio on Diliman campus

University of the Philippines Diliman graduates opened one of the first spin studios on campus at the University Hotel in Quezon City last September 14.

Spin 101, an indoor cycling studio, was launched by Philippine Olympic Committee Board Member Pearl Managuelod and former UP fencing athlete Dinah Remolacio for spin classes and cross-training sessions in the north.

Their brand ambassadors, Ben&Ben’s Paolo Benjamin and two-time SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas graced the launch.

Remolacio, Spin101 founder and chief executive officer, said they wanted to bring the cycling studio experience to a bigger community beyond the usual locations of existing spin studios in the metro.

“Spin101 is all about offering quality service that upholds sustainability and nurtures grit and inner strength. We want to make this kind of experience accessible not only to those who frequent Makati, BGC or Ortigas CBD–where most spin studios are–but to a bigger community,” Remolacio said.

“It’s a unique vibe that we hope will help SpinStars see life more positively and create a better impact on the community that hosts us,” the former national fencing team member added.

Spin101 features Technogym’s Group Cycle Connect, the first of its kind in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, allowing for hyper-personalization of each cyclist’s experience enhanced by engaging visuals.

Established in 1983, Technogym is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fitness equipment known for its innovative design and technology.

Managuelod, Spin101 co-founder and president, said the studio offers donation-based community classes, allowing spinners to pay what they can for access.

“We are partnering with different varsity teams, clubs, brands, and start-ups like us within the vicinity that share our values. One of our commitments is to give back to the community. Hence, we hope to help varsity teams augment their training,” Managuelod, who teaches sports and exercise psychology at UP Diliman, said.

The studio has integrated the My Wellness digital solution for specific music selections, pre-programmed workouts, and environmental simulations to offer the ultimate cycling experience.

Some of the team’s training sessions will be hosted by TriMac Triathlon Team, led by coach Jojo Macalintal, for a more tailored off-season cycling training experience.

Spin101 has teamed up with chef Waya Araos-Wijangco, owner Gypsy Café in Baguio City, to ensure cyclists’ balanced diet through healthy and convenient takeout options, including wraps, salads and hummus