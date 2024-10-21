Review: ‘Smile 2’ proves nothing is more terrifying than fame

(Content warning: The review contains spoilers).

Fear is spreading in “Smile 2” as it exceeded the gruesome impact of its predecessor with a bolder and more gut-churning sequel.

The horror sequel directed by Parker Finn brings the audience to the overstimulating and fast-paced world of pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) who experienced a terrifying turn of events shortly after having just recovered from her drug addiction and grieved the loss of her dead boyfriend.

Similar to its antecedent, it is not an ordinary horror film as it carefully strikes a balance between building suspense and portraying the more horrifying realities of a woman constantly exposed in the limelight.

The film started with a brief continuation of the first “Smile” movie, taking place six days later. It certainly had no time to waste when it immediately shocked the audience with the brutal death of Joel, one of the most significant characters in the first film.

The rest of it was delivered exquisitely by the lead actress, Scott, who may be hailed as the new “scream queen” due to her fearless portrayal of a troubled yet headstrong individual drowning with unreasonable expectations.

Scott’s character, Skye, is preparing for the launch of her new world tour but becomes disheartened when she keeps receiving disturbing grins from the members of her pop star persona—her assistant, fans and creepy stalker among others.

But perhaps the scariest part, apart from the inescapable jump scares present in any horror film, is the complex relationship that Skye shares with her mother Elizabeth (Rosemarie DeWitt), who also happens to be her manager.

The conflicting roles of Elizabeth in Skye’s life seemed to have brought the latter down to a deeper spiral due to her mother’s unfeeling behavior towards her daughter’s personal problems—tending to her almost too professionally and callously to the point that her managerial position took precedence over her maternal instincts.

The psychological aspect of the film had a more forceful impact than its technical frights and uninterrupted plot twists, which sadly became predictable and overused as the film progressed.

The ending also does not help in making its storyline unique from the first movie as it concludes with the familiar, anticlimactic scene where the lead character suddenly turns completely helpless, even after everything she had overcome from the beginning—resulting in a letdown that feels unnatural and forced.

Nevertheless, Scott took on the role of Skye with unmatched precision.

The audience will often encounter a close-up shot of the actress’ lips quivering, bloodshot eyes, or distressed body language, making it easier to understand all the madness from her perspective.

Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, “Smile 2” opened nationwide on October 16.

