5 galleries you can visit for free in Makati City

The city of Makati, with its iconic skyline of towering buildings, is renowned for its bustling and busy business district that never sleeps.

However, beyond the soaring and monstrous establishments, the city also offers cultural spots that offer peaceful escape past the bustling area.

Among these cultural havens are spaces for artists to place their unique work and express themselves through art.

Such venues offer a wide range of exhibits, from contemporary art to interactive installations, making art appreciation more accessible regardless of the background.

Tucked away within the city’s urban landscape, here are five galleries in Makati that you can visit for free:

Art Cube

Founded in 2012, Art Cube has hosted exhibitions of over a hundred Filipino artists and sculptors in the country’s contemporary art scene.

The gallery works alongside public organizations and groups to promote the welfare of artists. Such activities aim to support the underprivileged and cultivate the interest of Filipinos in art.

Home for contemporary art, Art Cube is open every Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, Art Cube displayed the works of Xian Lim titled “Daffodils & Dandelions” and Carlo Tanseco’s “Canned Thoughts” which showed the artist’s take on canned goods in sari-sari stores.

Vinyl on Vinyl

Located at 2241 Pasillo 18 La Fuerza Compound Chino Roces Avenue, the gallery was established to bring local artists to international artistic shows.

Founded in 2009, Vinyl on Vinyl is focused on creative expression through unusual techniques in creating art.

“Damaging and reusing canvas, social media as performance art, manipulated video and photography, soft sculpture installations, massive origami forms, and other methodology by movements that defy classification or are yet unlabeled,” the about page of the gallery read.

Initially started with a collection of vinyl records and art toys, the gallery now features sound art to present creative and artistic works.

Modeka Art

Open from Monday to Saturday, Modeka Creative Space offers paintings and artworks that art lovers can purchase.

The creative space is the gallery of Modeka Art, which features sculptures, photographic art, and paintings by Filipino and international artists.

With its name rooted in the contraction of ‘Modern Dekada,’ the gallery navigated the pandemic after opening its doors in December 2019 to showcase artistic works and installations beyond its home in Makati.

Meanwhile, the gallery also offers art consultancy and curation services for institutions, connecting them with artists to foster meaningful and purpose-driven collaborations.

The gallery’s website offers an online shop with limited-edition art prints, fine art photography, and other artworks and collectibles.

It is in Warehouse 20A La Fuerza 1, 2241 Don Chino Roces Avenue.

Finale Art File

The 450-square-meter gallery by Finale Art File offers Filipino artists an environment that encourages self-expression and creative freedom.

Before its transfer to Makati in 2008, the gallery originally staged shows at different venues in the country since the 1980s.

Vita Sarenas, founder of Finale Art File, told STAR in 2018 that an individual’s appreciation of art depends on one’s exposure to such and education.

“Finale provides space and freedom for Filipino artists to express themselves. Several times during the year, Finale holds more ambitious, large-scale exhibits in bigger venues both here and abroad, a clear indication of Finale’s commitment to making art accessible to everyone,” the gallery’s about section read.

In addition to hosting exhibitions, Finale provides valuation and archival services for corporations and private collectors, holds periodic auctions, organizes artist talks and forums, and has published several art books and catalogs.

J Studio

Founded in 2013, J Studio provides solo exhibitions to artists in their home in Makati.

The gallery currently features an exhibition of Joyce Ignacio titled “Heart on Your Sleeve” that expresses different types of love experienced through acceptance, understanding, and moments of reflection.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday at 12 noon to 7 p.m.