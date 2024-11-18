Sweeter than mistletoe: Netflix’s kilig-inducing titles to warm you up for the holidays this year

What’s sweeter than a mistletoe?

These holiday rom-coms will definitely make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside and geared up for the most wonderful time of the year.

Get ready to snuggle up to your loved ones and binge-watch these four heartwarming films coming soon on Netflix:

“Meet Me Next Christmas”



A hopeless romantic New Yorker races across the city to snag a ticket for a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert and meet the potential love of her life once and for all.

The film arrived on November 6.

“Hot Frosty”



When Kathy (“Mean Girls” star Lacey Chabert), a widow, magically brings a handsome snowman to life, she begins to rediscover love, hope and wonder through his innocence and pure intentions. But they must make the best out of their time together before he melts away.

This whimsical romance started streaming November 13.

“The Merry Gentlemen”

A former big-city dancer (Britt Robertson) is bent on saving her parents whose charming music venue turns shambles. By staging an all-male Christmas strip show, she restores the old spark of her parents’ business.

But when she catches feelings for their local handyman (Chad Michael Murray) and was offered to return to Broadway, she gets torn between chasing her dreams and listening to her heart.

This holiday rom-com is coming out on November 20.

“Our Little Secret”



Avery’s (Lindsay Lohan) sweet Christmas staycation with the family of her boyfriend, Cameron, turns sour when she discovers that her ex, Logan, is dating her boyfriend’s sister. Their past and present relationships become entangled in this unexpected holiday chaos.

The movie will be released on November 27.