‘Red light… green light’: Johnnie Walker unveils collaboration bottle with ‘Squid Game’

In anticipation of the highly awaited second season of Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game”, liquor brand Johnnie Walker has partnered with the streaming giant to launch a limited-edition bottle that pays tribute to the show.

The exclusive Black Label bottle was unveiled on Friday, December 13, during the “Pick Your Player” event in Forbestown, Taguig City. Its design showcases unique numbers from 001 to 456, paying tribute to the players in the show’s intense survival games.

“This exciting collaboration marks the continuation of a groundbreaking series of partnerships that will continue to expand Squid Game’s impact across cultural spheres for a redefined whisky experience,” the brand, known for blended Scotch whiskies, said in a statement.

The brand revealed that the limited-edition design uses digital and traditional printing technologies, making each bottle distinctive for fans and collectors.

Josh Dean, vice president of Johnnie Walker at Diageo North America, emphasized the synergy between the two brands.

“Johnnie Walker and Netflix’s Squid Game are both driven by our progressive mindsets and values like choice, discovery, and empowerment,” Dean said.

“This partnership brings together two global icons, the world’s number one Scotch whisky and the worldwide TV phenomenon, both with loyal fanbases, for an unexpected and unique collaboration that enhances the fan experience and allows them to get close to the action,” he added.

Season 2 of “Squid Game” will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 26, a day after Christmas.

— Photos and video by Anjilica Andaya