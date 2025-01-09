‘Mt. Shaw,’ ice cream containers: What happens if ‘Squid Game’ is set in Philippines

What would “Squid Game” be like if it was held in the Philippines?

The second season of the popular South Korean survival thriller recently dropped on Netflix, amassing record-breaking views in its first full week.

The new installment is set three years after the first season and focuses on Seong Gi-hun‘s (Lee Jung-jae) life after winning the Squid Game and returning to it to ultimately end the deadly competition.

“Squid Game” revolves around a secret competition composed of players in deep financial hardship who risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games to win billions of South Korean won.

Those who fail to win the games are literally eliminated or killed.

The suspense-filled drama has earned several accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards.

Its second season sees a hardened Gi-hun who seeks to discover the people behind the Game and their reasons for doing what they do.

The series was initially promoted in the Philippines in 2021 through a replica of Young-hee, the giant animatronic doll now recognized as the series’ mascot, looking over jaywalkers along an Ortigas mall.

Now, as it captures Pinoys’ attention anew with its second season, posts about possible “games” that Filipinos could play if such a game were set in the country appeared on social media.

A Facebook user on Saturday, January 4, posted a series of images that Filipinos do and commented that it could be done as a game in a fictional competition.

These include the following:

Separating sticky lumpia wrappers from each other

Separating frozen hotdogs within a time limit

Opening KFC’s plastic gravy cover

Separating particles in 3-in-1 coffee powders

Guessing which ice cream containers have dessert instead of frozen meats

The post has earned 42,000 pure laughing reactions, 1,300 comments, and 16,000 shares.

Facebook user “Digital Jero” also compiled some game ideas that could be an entry to a “Squid Game” Philippine version.

These include the following:

Booking an airplane seat sale within 15 minutes

Doing the “ice bucket challenge” in Baguio City

Climbing the long stairs of “Mt. Shaw” in the MRT Shaw Boulevard Station for 1 minute

Finding the real midpoint of Metro Manila

Counting the number of bricks at Intramuros

Similar concepts were also posted online in the year that the thriller debuted on Netflix.

Earlier this week, some Filipinos expressed their belief that installing a similar motion-sensing doll like Young-hee in traffic signals should be done to discipline motorists who continue to ignore the rules.