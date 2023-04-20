‘Isda prank is over’: Reactions as Pinoys spot transparent ice cream containers

“Isda prank is over.”

This was what some Pinoys said after a popular ice cream brand quietly made its containers transparent to avoid false hopes amid the Filipino tradition of repurposing the plastic container for other needs.

Facebook users have been sharing pictures of transparent containers of Selecta Ice Cream, joking that their “fish prank” days are over.

In typical Filipino households, empty ice cream containers are often reused to hold frozen seafood or meat. Others also repurpose it to serve as containers of leftover meals or viands.

Other items that appear to be famously repurposed in houses are Danish cookie canisters or cookie tins as sewing kits.

The practice has become so famous that Googling “cookie tin” automatically mentions the phrase “cookie tin sewing kit” among the top search results.

Meanwhile, more than three Facebook users have so far claimed to have seen the transparent container of Selecta in stores.

“Wala na mabibiktima. Isda prank is over. Selecta na nag-adjust,” Facebook user Judy Alejo said on April 18 with a series of laughing emojis.

“Selecta, how could you? No more surprises anymore,” Jake Abella wrote on April 17 with a loudly crying face emoji.

“Wala na ‘yung thrill [nang] pagbukas ng Selecta kung ice cream nga ba [siya] or tilapya. It now comes with clear plastic,” he added with a pleading face emoji. “Tilapya” is a freshwater fish.

Abella’s post has earned 1,100 pure laughing reactions.

“Totoo ang chismis, mga mi,” Facebook user Mommy Julie wrote on April 18 with a laughing emoji.

“Nililigtas na tayo ni Selecta from disappointments (laughing emoji) no more surprises,” she added in the comments.

“Totoo nga ang tsismis, mga mare!!!! Wala [nang] ma-pa-prank (laughing emojis) Selecta Philippines na po ang nag-adjust, opo, HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHA,” Facebook user Mommy Kars wrote on April 20.

“‘Di na tayo malilinlang. Selecta na nag-adjust,” Angelo Jose of The Titos Music band wrote on Facebook on April 17.

His post has earned a whopping number of 59,000 pure laughing reactions and 26,000 shares on the social networking platform.

According to Angelo, he was eating breakfast in a convenience store when he noticed the new container of the ice cream brand.

“I checked all [of] their ice creams and ayun na nga, translucent na and kita na ‘yung laman,” he said to Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital.

“Siyempre, tayong mga Pilipino eh, mahilig mag-recycle ng mga gamit like ice cream containers, and I’m sure all of us at some point, nabiktima na ng ice cream container na isda ang laman,” Angelo added.

Selecta used to have solid golden containers.

Its non-transparent properties — along with some other ice cream brands — have fooled many unsuspecting Filipinos whose parents or guardians repurpose the container once it is empty to make it a storage of frozen meals in freezers.