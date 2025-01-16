Factbox: Key nominees at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

— Nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Wednesday, with papal thriller “Conclave” leading with 12 nods.

The BAFTAs, Britain’s top movie honors, will take place in London on Feb. 16.

Below is a list of the key categories.

BEST FILM

– “Anora”

– “The Brutalist”

– “A Complete Unknown”

– “Conclave”

– “Emilia Perez”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

– “Bird”

– “Blitz”

– “Conclave”

– “Gladiator II”

– “Hard Truths”

– “Kneecap”

– “Lee”

– “Love Lies Bleeding”

– “The Outrun”

– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

DIRECTOR

– Sean Baker, “Anora”

– Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

– Edward Berger, “Conclave”

– Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two”

– Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez”

– Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

LEADING ACTOR

– Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

– Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

– Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

– Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

– Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

– Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

LEADING ACTRESS

– Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

– Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Pérez”

– Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

– Mikey Madison, “Anora”

– Demi Moore, “The Substance”

– Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

– Yura Borisov, “Anora”

– Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

– Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”

– Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

– Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

– Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

– Selena Gomez, “Emilia Perez”

– Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

– Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

– Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

– Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

– Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Perez”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

– “Anora”

– “The Brutalist”

– “Kneecap”

– “A Real Pain”

– “The Substance”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

– “A Complete Unknown”

– “Conclave”

– “Emilia Perez”

– “Nickel Boys”

– “Sing Sing”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

– “All We Imagine as Light”

– “Emilia Perez”

– “I’m Still Here”

– “Kneecap”

– “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

ANIMATED FILM

– “Flow”

– “Inside Out 2”

– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

– “The Wild Robot”

DOCUMENTARY

– “Black Box Diaries”

– “Daughters”

– “No Other Land”

– “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

– “Will & Harper”

ORIGINAL SCORE

– “The Brutalist”

– “Conclave”

– “Emilia Perez”

– “Nosferatu”

– “The Wild Robot”

