Disconnect to connect: Why disconnecting from smart devices can benefit you

Data from the “Digital 2025” report by Meltwater and We Are Social showed there are 97.5 million internet users in the Philippines as of January 2025, while on average, Filipinos spend eight hours and 52 minutes daily on the internet, significantly higher than the global average of six hours and 38 minutes.

It cannot be helped now that we are in the Digital Era, where aside from accessing social media, people use their mobile phones or smart devices to pay for their basic needs like groceries and transportation fares. The question now is, can one still disconnect?

This may lead us to think that disconnecting from smart devices has now become a choice that people must make.

Back in 2021, the National Library of Medicine study showed that excessive smartphone usage among adolescents and young adults can lead to health concerns like sleep problems, reduced physical fitness, body pain, and migraines.

Today, more studies are being done on the correlation between smartphone usage and people’s health, and it is not looking good.

So, how can disconnecting from your smart devices benefit you? We listed some of the ways it can do you good.

1. Focus time

Our smart devices have a lot to offer. It can be as basic as sending messages, arranging your calendar, and even covering entertainment needs with social media and streaming apps. However, this could be a lot, and sometimes it is hard to focus on one thing.

So, it will do you good to keep your smartphone in your bag for maybe a good 30 minutes to one hour, and just stare outside the window, or close your eyes and do some deep breaths. This will not only give your eyes a break, but also give your mind the chance to take a pause and focus on your priorities for the day.

2. Avoid miscommunications

Smart devices are essential nowadays, especially for families living apart. While this helps in staying connected, it can sometimes cause misunderstandings due to misinterpretation of messages.

It goes back to having that focus when communicating with someone and not being distracted by different apps or the various posts on social media. If meeting in person is not possible, it will not hurt to allot a few minutes or an hour to catch up with your family, friends, and loved ones without distraction.

Turn off the notifications of your other apps and jump on a video call with that person you haven’t

spoken to for a while, and you’ll see the difference it can make.

3. Maintain well-being

Since people are often on their smart devices, they are either seated at their work desk or lying down on the bed while doom-scrolling. These may seem harmless at first, but you would eventually notice your poor posture, pains here and there, and a steady increase in the eyeglass lenses’ grade.

You shouldn’t do drastic physical activities. A few minutes of walking around your neighborhood, with your smart device left at home or kept in your pocket, can be very beneficial for your health and well-being.

Aside from good blood flow and stretching your muscles, your mind gets a break from all the chaos of the digital world while taking in your surroundings.

