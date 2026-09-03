Coffee inside a bookstore? This new setup lets readers sip while they shop

What if your next bookstore trip came with a freshly brewed cup of coffee?

Book shoppers can now grab a drink and a sweet treat without leaving the store, as a coffee shop has opened inside the National Book Store Superbranch at SM Mall of Asia.

Toby’s Estate Philippines is currently on soft opening at the branch, marking the first time the Australian coffee brand has opened a location inside a National Book Store.



National Book Store president Adrian Ramos said the partnership is part of the bookstore’s efforts to bring the coffee brand’s offerings closer to readers.

“So, Toby’s Estate is one of our favorite coffee brands. It’s one of the best coffees from Australia,” Ramos said in an interview with Interaksyon on the sidelines of the launch of Seoulful Stories.

“So, we’re very excited that Tobys Estate agreed to partner with us to bring their signature coffee flavors to within National Book Store,” he added.

READ: ‘Seoulful Stories’ opens new avenue for Filipino readers to discover Korean literature

The SM Mall of Asia branch is the first, but more locations could follow. Ramos said National Book Store and Toby’s Estate are evaluating which other Superbranches have enough space to accommodate the coffee shop while still retaining a seating area.

Meanwhile, Toby’s Estate welcomed the partnership on social media, inviting customers to “come for books, stay for coffee.”