You can now share videos, images, GIFs in one tweet

By
James Patrick Cruz
-
October 6, 2022 - 4:36 PM
Photo shows the screenshot of a tweet from Twitter showing the "mix-up" feature which allows users to share photos, videos, and gifs in one tweet (Screengrab from Twitter; Artwork by James Patrick Cruz/Interaksyon)

Twitter introduced a new feature allowing users to share videos, images, and GIFs in a single Tweet.

This update is currently available on the Twitter app for iOS and Android devices. 

To do this, the user must tap the “media” or “gif” icons and select the content they want to share. 

Some celebrities and online users have also tried the new feature. 

Recently, Twitter also teased its users with the trial of the edit button. 

Interaksyon

