You can now share videos, images, GIFs in one tweet

Twitter introduced a new feature allowing users to share videos, images, and GIFs in a single Tweet.

This update is currently available on the Twitter app for iOS and Android devices.

To do this, the user must tap the “media” or “gif” icons and select the content they want to share.

whoa, it works now everyone can mix GIFs, videos, and images in one Tweet, available on iOS and Android pic.twitter.com/LVVolAQPZi — Twitter (@Twitter) October 5, 2022

Some celebrities and online users have also tried the new feature.

testing of the new Twitter feature that allows users to share videos, and gifs, in a single tweet pic.twitter.com/WoC1as0liq — Patrick Cruz (@jpscruz_) October 6, 2022

Recently, Twitter also teased its users with the trial of the edit button.

