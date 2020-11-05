Steal the election? Robredo daughters poke fun at Trump’s cheating claims vs rival Biden

Two daughters of Vice President Leni Robredo poked fun at US President Donald Trump‘s claims that his top rival in the presidential race, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, was attempting to “steal the election.”

Tricia Robredo, the second daughter of the older Robredo, retweeted a news item of ABS-CBN News Channel through Reuters which featured Twitter flagging Trump’s tweet as something that could be “misleading.”

“Twitter flags Trump’s tweet alleging an effort to ‘steal the election’ as misleading,” the news item reads with an accompanying screenshot of the incumbent US president’s tweet.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” Trump wrote on November 4.

Tricia saw the news item and retweeted it in her account with a comment that references the 2016 elections.

While she did not name any candidate, defeated vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos made similar accusations against her mother since 2016 that led to an electoral protest now pending before the Supreme Court.

“They robbed the proper Vice President, myself, of three years of service,” Marcos claimed before.

Uy parang may ganitong linyahan din dito nung 2016 👀 https://t.co/5WwHuON32n — Tricia Robredo (@jpgrobredo) November 4, 2020

Aika, the older Robredo’s eldest daughter, retweeted Tricia’s post and poked fun at the situation as she commented with the English translation of “lugaw,” a word that Robredo’s detractors have used against her.

Robredo has been derogatorily called “Leni Lugaw” ever since pictures of her campaign team selling rice porridge spread on the internet during the 2016 national elections.

Her supporters previously decided to sell rice porridge in a bid to raise funds for her since she had low awareness ratings at that time.

Meanwhile, Tricia and Aika’s tweets amused some Filipinos who also recalled how the younger Marcos has accused Robredo of supposedly robbing him of the vice presidency.

“Gayahin ang drama ni BBM?” a Twitter user wrote in response to Trump’s remarks against his top rival.

“Baka mag-poll protest yan ah. Haha,” another online user wrote.

“#TrumpIsBongbonging or #BongbongingUSVersion,” commented another Filipino.

Reports note that Trump alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided more two days after polls closed.

He has long sought to undermine the credibility of the voting process if he lost. Since Tuesday’s Election Day, Trump has falsely declared victory, accused Democrats of trying to steal the election without evidence and vowed to fight states in court.

Based on Reuters’ live watch, Biden has 243 votes while Trump has 214 as of November 5, 3:29 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.

A candidate needed to secure 270 electoral votes to win the highly-monitored presidential race.

The case of Marcos

Meanwhile, the younger Marcos has accused Robredo of supposedly robbing him of the vice presidency ever since he lost to her by 263,473 votes in the 2016 national elections.

He reiterated this claim last year.

Marcos filed for an electoral protest before the SC, which is sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), and demanded a vote recount in three pilot provinces.

PET said that this widened the lead of Robredo by 15,000 votes.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta recently said that he is hoping the high tribunal will finally rule on the electoral protest before the filing of the certificates of candidacy on October 2021.