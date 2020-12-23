#MagparehistroKa: Comelec officials remind Filipinos to register to vote before year ends

Catalina Ricci S. Madarang
December 23, 2020 - 12:14 PM
Comelec office
This undated 2016 photo shows the Commission on Elections office at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila. (Philstar.com/AJ Bolando)

Poll commissioner Rowena Guanzon once again reminded Filipinos to register for the coming national elections before the year ends.

Officials of the Commission on Elections have been urging Filipinos online to register to vote since the poll body resumed voter registration following the easing of travel restrictions on September 1.

Guanzon quote-retweeted the post of Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, wherein she said: “Register and vote in 2022.”

Jimenez’ main tweet read: “Last five days of voter registration 2020 stars tomorrow. COMELEC Offices will be open Dec 21, 22, 23, 28 and 29. NO REGISTRATION on Dec 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, and 31. Make a plan to register. Magparehistro ka.”

Through hashtags #MagparehistroKa and #iwillvotein2022, Jimenez earlier initiated widespread campaigns to encourage the Filipino youth, particularly those who are 18 years old, to register and demand reforms to government policies to the next elected officials.

Last August 31, Comelec’s social media pages shared an infographic where the type of documents to bring to nearby poll offices were provided.

Some civic groups dedicated for voter’s awareness also shared easy-to-understand publication materials on who can register and the requirements for it.

Several national events in the past months that drew public outrage such as proposals to postpone the elections, the ABS-CBN shutdown, the passage of the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and the recent killings of activists and peasant leaders fueled the fire for some Filipinos to register as voters.

Celebrities, even those who are normally silent about news and current affairs, have used their platforms to encourage their followers to register.

These include Mark Averilla, Janine Gutierrez, Pia WurtzbachDonny PangilinanVance LarenaKean CiprianoJason Dhakal and Janina Vela.

Individuals who are 18 years and above can register. They can download forms on Comelec’s website.

Voter registration will be open until September 30, 2021.

