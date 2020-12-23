MagparehistroKa: Comelec officials remind Filipinos to register to vote before year ends

Poll commissioner Rowena Guanzon once again reminded Filipinos to register for the coming national elections before the year ends.

Officials of the Commission on Elections have been urging Filipinos online to register to vote since the poll body resumed voter registration following the easing of travel restrictions on September 1.

Guanzon quote-retweeted the post of Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, wherein she said: “Register and vote in 2022.”

REGISTER and VOTE in 2022 https://t.co/NupOsNl8uP — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) December 23, 2020

Jimenez’ main tweet read: “Last five days of voter registration 2020 stars tomorrow. COMELEC Offices will be open Dec 21, 22, 23, 28 and 29. NO REGISTRATION on Dec 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, and 31. Make a plan to register. Magparehistro ka.”

#Last5Days of #VoterReg2020 starts tomorrow. COMELEC Offices will be open Dec 21, 22, 23, 28 and 29. NO REGISTRATION on Dec 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, and 31. #MakeAPlan to register. #MagparehistroKa na. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) December 20, 2020

Through hashtags #MagparehistroKa and #iwillvotein2022, Jimenez earlier initiated widespread campaigns to encourage the Filipino youth, particularly those who are 18 years old, to register and demand reforms to government policies to the next elected officials.

Last August 31, Comelec’s social media pages shared an infographic where the type of documents to bring to nearby poll offices were provided.

Voter registration starts tomorrow! #MagpaRehistroKa na! Here are the documents you need to bring: pic.twitter.com/h49hQFlYbR — COMELEC (@COMELEC) August 31, 2020

Some civic groups dedicated for voter’s awareness also shared easy-to-understand publication materials on who can register and the requirements for it.

SPOTLIGHT: Voter’s Registration continues today! Don’t know how to register? We've got you covered! yFACTph has compiled everything you need to know! Exercise your right to suffrage in the 2022 national & local elections! #MagpaRehistroKa dahil kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan. pic.twitter.com/aEP2CoFF5J — yFACTph 🇵🇭 (@yFACTph) September 1, 2020

Several national events in the past months that drew public outrage such as proposals to postpone the elections, the ABS-CBN shutdown, the passage of the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and the recent killings of activists and peasant leaders fueled the fire for some Filipinos to register as voters.

Celebrities, even those who are normally silent about news and current affairs, have used their platforms to encourage their followers to register.

These include Mark Averilla, Janine Gutierrez, Pia Wurtzbach, Donny Pangilinan, Vance Larena, Kean Cipriano, Jason Dhakal and Janina Vela.

Individuals who are 18 years and above can register. They can download forms on Comelec’s website.

Voter registration will be open until September 30, 2021.

RELATED: Janine Gutierrez has a sweet reminder for Filipinos as voter registration continues