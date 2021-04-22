Manila bishop declares May 8 day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

Bishop Broderick Pabillo has declared a day of prayer and remembrance in the Manila archdiocese to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Manila’s clergy on May 8 will pause to mourn the thousands who have died from the COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago.

In a pastoral instruction released Tuesday, the bishop said that the day will be marked a “Mass for the Dead” at the Manila Cathedral at 9 a.m.

“We bring together at the altar of the Lord all the tears and sorrows of our people for their loved ones,” Pabillo said.

“The whole archdiocese will mourn for our dead during this pandemic but with great hope given by the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus,” he said.

Pabillo asked all the parishioners to join the Mass through live streaming.

He said that a memorial can also be set up in parishes with the pictures of those who succumbed to the disease.

“This can serve as a reminder to all to always pray for them,” according to him.

The day of prayer will be preceded with three days of “Holy Hour” at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Blessed Sacrament, which will also be live streamed to the faithful.

The prelate said there will be a pre-recorded video of a reflection for each day that will be played during the prayer service.

“Together we shall implore the Lord for the front liners on May 5, for the sick on May 6, and for the dead on May 7,” he added.

The country on April 20 logged 7,379 new Covid-19 infections and over 21,000 new recoveries.

Active cases reached 127,006, equivalent to 13.3 percent of the total infections, according to the health department.

The death toll also increased to 16,141 after 93 more patients died of the disease.

