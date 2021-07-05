AFP says crashed aircraft was in ‘very good condition’

July 5, 2021
First responders work at the site after a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 plane carrying troops crashed on landing in Patikul, Sulu province, Philippines July 4, 2021. (Armed Forces of the Philippines - Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via Reuters)

MANILA — A Philippine military Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft that crashed at the weekend, killing 47 people, was in “very good condition” and followed specified operating protocols, a military spokesman said on Monday.

Colonel Edgard Arevalo also said the military was determined to find out what caused Sunday’s tragic incident that also left 49 people injured.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema

Interaksyon

