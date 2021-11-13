Duterte to file candidacy for vice president on November 15 —reports

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will file his candidacy for vice president in the 2022 election by way of substitution on Monday, local media reported on Saturday, quoting his communications secretary.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, was quoted by GMA News and CNN Philippines, as saying Duterte will register to run for the country’s No. 2 job on November 15, the deadline for switching of candidates.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

