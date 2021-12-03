Pasig implements city-wide ban on tarps, posters, other campaign materials in public spaces

Election-related materials are not allowed in public areas in Pasig City ahead of the official campaign period for the 2022 national elections.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto also shared a copy of this city memo in a tweet on December 1.

I instructed our personnel through the City Admin to remove election-related materials posted in PUBLIC PROPERTY. Kahit tarp ko pa yan. IF private property was included then this was a mistake, and u may report to Ugnayan sa Pasig instead of posting without knowing the details. pic.twitter.com/XgXjNKTDPQ — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) December 3, 2021

In the memo, it was stated that the ban of displaying posters, tarpaulins and other similar materials are in compliance with the 2017 Pasig Revised Revenue Code.

“The display or posting of posters, tarpaulins, ribbons, and other related materials for political campaign and/or for commercial purposes on city-owned properties is strictly prohibited, unless expressly allowed by the city government in compliance with the 2017 Pasig Revised Revenue Code,” the memo read.

It said that paraphernalia both for “electioneering” and “commercial” purposes shall immediately be removed if they were placed in city-owned or public properties.

Public properties include lamp posts, perimeter walls and city buildings.

“The public may, however, place the abovementioned materials in their private properties,” the memo read.

Sotto also informed his constituents that he instructed city personnel to remove these materials if found in public spaces.

“I instructed our personnel through the City Admin to remove election-related materials posted in PUBLIC PROPERTY. Kahit tarp ko pa yan,” he said.

Sotto also advised to report those that were removed from private properties.

“IF private property was included then this was a mistake, and u may report to Ugnayan sa Pasig instead of posting without knowing the details,” he said.

Some social media users hoped other localities will follow suit as well.

“Sana ol sa lahat ng provinces rin,” one Twitter user said.

“Sana all. Ang kalat pa naman maglagay ng election materials,” another said.

Any form of election campaign outside of the official campaign period is prohibited under Section 80 of the Omnibus Election Code, which states that:

“It shall be unlawful for any person, whether or not a voter or candidate, or for any party, or association of persons, to engage in an election campaign or partisan political activity except during the campaign period.”

The Commission on Elections previously eyed to finish validating the certificates of candidacies by mid-December.

Therefore, election rules do not apply yet to personalities who have filed their COCs because they are not deemed official by the poll body.

In Comelec’s schedule, the campaign period for national positions start on Feb. 8, 2022 to May 7, 2022.

Candidates of local positions may start campaigning on March 25 to May 7, 2022.

In January 2019, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña made the same order of removing tarpaulins of political candidates in the upcoming midterm elections for that year.

Aside from violating election rules, Osmeña also pointed out that there should be no form of campaigning during the annual Sinulog Festival on January 18 of that year.

The festival is a religious event held in the province.

