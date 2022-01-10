Philippines logs record 33,169 daily COVID-19 infections

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday reported 33,169 new coronavirus cases, marking the third straight day of record-high infections.

In a bulletin, it said total cases had reached almost three million, while deaths were at 52,293, after confirming 145 more fatalities on Monday. The rising number of infections risked overwhelming the healthcare system, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosiario Vergeire told ANC news channel, calling on symptomatic people to immediately isolate and get tested.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies