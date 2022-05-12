U.S. welcomes Marcos victory in Philippines —Blinken

The United States welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s presidential victory in the Philippines and looked forward to working with his administration, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our special partnership is rooted in a long and deeply interwoven history, shared values and interests, and strong people-to-people ties,” Blinken said, citing the nation’s role in building a “resilient Indo-Pacific region.”

