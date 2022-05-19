Catholic educators: Keep education away from politics

An association of Catholic educators cautioned Thursday against politicizing the education sector and using it as a tool to distort history.

The Catholic Educational Association of Caceres and Limbanan (CEACAL) called it a “mockery” and “affronting the noble role of education as a pillar of a just society”.

“We deplore governance that politicizes and tramples upon the education sector by appointing politicians with vested interests,” the CEACAL said in a statement.

Such action, the statement read, will “deprive” the youth of the quality education they deserve.

Titled “Frontliners of Hope,” among its signatories were Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona of Caceres, Bishop Jose Rojas of Libmanan and Fr. Wilmer Joseph Tria, CEACAL President.

Presumptive president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he will appoint his running mate, outgoing Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, as the next Education secretary.

The presumptive vice president-elect has already agreed to take helm of the Department of Education (DepEd) once she assumes office.

The CEACAL’s member schools and universities expressed hope for a DepEd chief who is “apolitical and academically qualified” to serve the post.

They also sought for a DepEd head who is “independent from political patrons, has moral integrity, and has no conflict of interest to lead the education sector in these extremely challenging times”.

The association then assured a close collaboration with the stakeholders to protect the academic institutions “from the self-interest of political dynasties that are poised to destroy our history and heritage for their own benefit”.